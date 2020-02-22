Jared Brownridge: Modest stat line in loss

Brownridge had 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Canton.

Brownridge had logged over 20 points over four of his past five games, but he was unable to get much going Friday as the Blue Coats largely struggled offensively. After a slightly inconsistent start to the season, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.9 PPG and 2.3 RPG this year.