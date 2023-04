Brownridge was held scoreless (0-2 FG) across four minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

Brownridge saw his role dramatically dip during the postseason, totaling just three points over four appearances. Across 32 G League appearances, the 28-year-old averaged 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.4 minutes per game.