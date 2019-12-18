Jared Brownridge: Plays major role off bench
Brownridge posted 27 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Greensboro.
Brownridge came off the bench Tuesday, but he made the most of his scoring chances to finish second on the team in scoring as the team routed Greensboro. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this season.
