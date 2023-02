Brownridge scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and grabbed three rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 132-130 loss to the Hustle.

Brownridge found his shooting stroke Friday and set season highs in points, made field goals and made three-pointers during the narrow loss. Across nine appearances, the 28-year-old is averaging 7.3 points in 18.7 minutes per game.