Brownridge posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 22 minutes in Friday's 115-107 loss to Lakeland.

Brownridge started the G League season on a high note with some dominant performances for Delaware off the bench. He's cooled off since then, but he's managed to score 11 points in each of the past two contests. Brownridge's playing time should remain consistent going forward, but his results have been somewhat unpredictable in recent days.