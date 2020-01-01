Jared Brownridge: Productive off bench

Brownridge had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Maine.

Brownridge has now had double-digit point totals in seven of the last eight games as his role in the offense has become more consistent. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this year.