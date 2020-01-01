Jared Brownridge: Productive off bench
Brownridge had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Maine.
Brownridge has now had double-digit point totals in seven of the last eight games as his role in the offense has become more consistent. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this year.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...