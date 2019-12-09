Jared Brownridge: Scores 10 off bench
Brownridge totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 21 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Maine.
Brownridge has seen a slight downtick in minutes over the past four games, and it has reflected on the scoreboard as he barely recorded a double-digit point total Saturday. Despite the recent cold stretch, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this season.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...