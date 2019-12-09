Jared Brownridge: Scores 10 off bench

Brownridge totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 21 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Maine.

Brownridge has seen a slight downtick in minutes over the past four games, and it has reflected on the scoreboard as he barely recorded a double-digit point total Saturday. Despite the recent cold stretch, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this season.