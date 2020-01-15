Jared Brownridge: Scores 11 off bench
Brownridge had 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three assists and one rebound over 23 minutes in Tuesday's G League win over Lakeland.
Brownridge once again made his presence felt on the scoreboard Tuesday with his sixth consecutive double-digit point total, but he failed to make much of an impact in other areas. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
