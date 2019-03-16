Jared Brownridge: Scores 21 points in loss
Brownridge finished Friday's loss to Windy City with 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound and one steal.
It was the 12th time Brownridge has scored 20 or more points this season, but this was by far the least amount of extra circular statistics the guard has collected in the qualified contests.
