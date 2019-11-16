Jared Brownridge: Scores 25 off bench
Brownridge posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist over 28 minutes in Friday's win against Long Island.
Brownridge averaged just 5.5 points over the first two games of the year, but he exploded for 25 points Friday fueled by his six three-pointers. He hasn't been particularly productive in many areas other than scoring, but the 6-3 guard showed off his potential in the Blue Coats' 152-point performance.
