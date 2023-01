Brownridge finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over Maine.

Brownridge made his first start of the campaign and set season highs in points, assists and playing time. Across four appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game.