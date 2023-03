Brownridge managed 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 137-116 loss to College Park.

Brownridge connected on a season-high four three-pointers en route to his first double-digit scoring outing since Feb. 13. Across 23 appearances, he's averaging 6.3 points while shooting 37.9 percent from deep.