Brownridge mustered 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound in 18 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over College Park.

Brownridge scored in double figures off the bench for the first time over Delaware's past five games. Across 14 G League appearances, he's averaging just 6.9 points despite shooting 40.0 percent from deep.