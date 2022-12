Butler amassed 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

Butler continues to show that he can do damage from beyond the arc, as he's drilled two or more triples in each of his last 10 matchups. He also packed the stat sheet during Wednesday's clash, securing a season-high three offensive rebounds while also showcasing his passing ability.