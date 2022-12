Butler had 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes Friday against Windy City.

Butler finished with 20 or more points for his second straight contest, and he did so with another strong shooting night from beyond the arc. He's also showcased his passing ability of late, dishing out six or more assists in four of his last five appearances.