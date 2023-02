Butler collected 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and five assists in 30 minutes Tuesday against Windy City.

Butler shot just 25.0 percent from deep, but he managed to put up 23 points with a solid showing from inside the arc. the 22-year-old is now averaging 16.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 20 regular-season appearances.