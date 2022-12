Butler finished Tuesday's game against Wisconsin with 27 points (9-20 FG, 6-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 30 minutes.

Butler ended the contest second on his team in scoring behind Adonis Arms' 30-point performance. The Baylor product contributed across the board in this one, leading his squad with five steals while also providing value as a passer.