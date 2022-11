Butler dropped 30 points (10-23 FG, 7-12 3PT, 2-3 FT) and collected 10 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes Sunday against Fort Wayne.

Butler was on fire from beyond the arc in this one, and he also registered his first double-double on the young season. He saw a large uptick in minutes after logging 22 minutes in the season opener Saturday against Fort Wayne, and he also attempted 17 more shots. Butler should continue to see plenty of opportunities if he sustains this level of play.