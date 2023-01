Butler tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes Saturday against Long Island.

Butler knocked down half of his field-goal attempts, and he also crashed the boards for five defensive rebounds. He's been one of his team's main sources of scoring of late, putting up 19 or more points in each of his last three matchups.