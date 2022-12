Butler had 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes Wednesday against the Herd.

Butler paced his squad's scoring attack, and he did so in an efficient manner. He scored 15 of his 22 points from beyond the arc, where he's found the majority of his success of late. Butler has knocked down 19 of his last 35 attempts from downtown over his last five matchups.