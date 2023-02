Butler finished Thursday's game against Stockton with 27 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Butler was one of three starters to end the night with 20 or more points, helping his squad to a 113-97 victory. He also dished out a team-high 10 assists to secure a double-double.