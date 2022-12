Butler recorded 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes Thursday against Birmingham.

Butler had his shot working from beyond the arc in this one and scored 12 of his 22 points from downtown. He also made an impact across the board by securing four boards and dishing out four dimes. However, Butler did end the contest with a team-high six turnovers.