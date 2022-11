Butler finished with 23 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 35 minutes Tuesday against the Charge.

Butler was locked in from the start in this one, scoring just over half of his points from beyond the arc. He fell just one assist short of a double-double but set a new top mark in dimes after dishing out just one assist in his last contest Sunday against the Charge.