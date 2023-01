Butler amassed 20 points (7-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes Tuesday against Delaware.

Butler wasn't shy when it came to shooting the ball, putting up a team-high 13 attempts from beyond the arc. While he did manage to reach the 20-point threshold, he also had difficulty taking care of the basketball, as he committed five turnovers.