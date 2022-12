Butler finished Wednesday's game against the Charge with 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes.

Butler was nearly unstoppable from the field in this one, finishing second on his team in scoring behind Peyton Watson. Butler picked up right where he left off following a short break in the action, as he was averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists through his first 18 contests of the year heading into Wednesday's clash.