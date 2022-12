Butler finished with 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes Friday against Iowa.

Butler reached the 20-point threshold for the third straight contest and also make a sizeable impact across the board. He's been a valuable piece of this Grand Rapids squad so far this season and is averaging 22.6 points over his last five matchups.