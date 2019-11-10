Jared Cunningham: Leads team with 24
Cunningham had 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists and one rebound in Saturday's G League win over Stockton.
Cunningham was the leading scorer for the Warriors on Sunday by totaling 24 points along 46.2 percent overall shooting while also dishing out a solid five assists in the win. Cunningham is averaging 20.5 points and 3.0 assists so far through two G League games.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.