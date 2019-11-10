Cunningham had 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists and one rebound in Saturday's G League win over Stockton.

Cunningham was the leading scorer for the Warriors on Sunday by totaling 24 points along 46.2 percent overall shooting while also dishing out a solid five assists in the win. Cunningham is averaging 20.5 points and 3.0 assists so far through two G League games.