Cunningham (finger) was not with Santa Cruz for Tuesday's game against Agua Caliente.

Cunningham has been sidelined by the finger issue since Dec. 8 versus Windy City and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Prior to his injury, Cunningham averaged 11.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 26.8 minutes per contest in 2019-20.