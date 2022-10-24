Rhoden was selected by the College Park Skyhawks with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Rhoden was claimed off waivers by Atlanta at the end of the preseason, suggesting the Hawks had secured his affiliate rights, but he didn't meet the criteria and has instead joined the Skyhawks via the draft. The undrafted rookie out of Seton Hall posted 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists during his final collegiate season and figures to be a go-to player for College Park during the 2022-23 campaign.