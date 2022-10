Rhoden was waived by the Hawks on Sunday, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Rhoden was just claimed off waivers by the Hawks on Friday, but he'll likely end up with their G League affiliate -- the College Park Skyhawks -- after being waived Sunday. In his final collegiate season at Seton Hall, Rhoden averaged 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.