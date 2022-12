Rhoden totaled 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 win over the Raptors 905.

Rhoden finished second on the team in scoring behind Brandon Williams (30) and notched a season-high 15 rebounds en route to his first double-double since Nov. 4. Across nine appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.3 minutes per game.