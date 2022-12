Rhoden registered 27 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 127-106 win over Maine.

Rhoden missed just three shots en route to a season-high 27 points, giving him back-to-back games with at least 20. He also tied Brandon Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili with a team-high eight rebounds, falling two short of his third double-double this year.