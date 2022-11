Rhoden mustered 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 124-101 win over Long Island.

After back-to-back scoreless outings, Rhoden has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games. Across seven appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.5 minutes per game.