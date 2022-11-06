Rhoden recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 134-93 win over Long Island.

Rhoden was one of eight Skyhawks to score in double figures and tied A.J. Lawson for a team-high nine rebounds, finishing one short of his first double-double of the campaign. The majority of the bench players played more minutes than the starters in Friday's blowout, so it's unclear what the rotation will be moving forward, though Rhoden figures to have a solid role regardless.