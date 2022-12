Rhoden notched 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 134-116 win over Raptors 905.

Rhoden scored at least 20 points off the bench for a second straight contest and the fifth time this season. Across 14 appearances, he's averaging 13.9 points while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from deep.