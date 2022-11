Rhoden posted 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 145-123 loss to Capital City.

Rhoden made his first appearance for the Skyhawks since Nov. 6 and exploded for a season-high 25 points during the blowout loss. Across three games with College Park, the 23-year-old has averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.