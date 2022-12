Rhoden tallied 29 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 win over the Blue Coats.

Rhoden was lights-out en route to a season-high 29 points. He's been a sporadic producer in his first G League campaign, but he's still averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.7 minutes across 13 appearances.