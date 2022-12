Rhoden produced 19 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 141-100 loss to Westchester.

Rhoden scored in double figures for a third straight game and posted his highest point total since Nov. 15. Across eight appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.