The Pistons signed Rhoden to a two-way deal on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons made room to sign Rhoden by waiving Braxton Key. Rhoden has spent the 2022-23 season with the College Park Skyhawks of the G League. He is averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.3 minutes across 16 games.