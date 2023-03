Wilson-Frame posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists and one rebound over 23 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over Raptors 905.

Wilson-Frame debuted with Greensboro in Friday's contest, posting the second-highest minute total off the bench. Wilson-Frame averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists over six games with the Iowa Wolves before joining the Swarm.