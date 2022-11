Wilson-Frame notched 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 141-129 win over Raptors 905.

Wilson-Frame connected on four triples for a second straight game en route to a season-high 17 points. Across five appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 8.4 points while shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.