Jared Wilson-Frame: Ready to roll Thursday
Wilson-Frame has been acquired off waivers by Raptors 905.
Wilson-Frame has spent most of the 2019-20 campaign playing overseas but has decided to return home to give it a go in the G League after averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 23.2 minutes per game in Belgium.
