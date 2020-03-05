Play

Jared Wilson-Frame: Ready to roll Thursday

Wilson-Frame has been acquired off waivers by Raptors 905.

Wilson-Frame has spent most of the 2019-20 campaign playing overseas but has decided to return home to give it a go in the G League after averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 23.2 minutes per game in Belgium.

