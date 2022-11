Wilson-Frame produced 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and two assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to Capital City.

Wilson-Frame set season highs in made three-pointers (four) and points (12) during Saturday's loss. Across four appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game.