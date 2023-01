Wilson-Frame tallied six points (2-18 FG, 2-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over Memphis Hustle.

Wilson-Frame struggled shooting the ball in Sunday's win, but managed to impact the game in other ways while putting forth an all-around performance. Wilson-Frame has averaged 6.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over his last two outings with Iowa.