Jarell Eddie: Erupts for season high
Eddie managed 31 points (11-17 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals and one assist during Wednesday's 118-112 win over the vising 87ers.
The fourth year player out of Virginia Tech produced a new season high, reaching the 30-point mark for just the second time this season. Aside from missing a chunk of the season in late November through December, Eddie has been a reliable scorer for Windy City, as he has scored in the teens and above consistently. The 26-year-old is averaging a superb 16.9 points per game this season.
