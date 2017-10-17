Jarell Eddie: Waived by Chicago
The Bulls waived Eddie on Monday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Eddie and center Diamond Stone were the Bulls' final cuts following the conclusion of preseason play, with the team claiming point guard Kay Felder off waivers from the Hawks to complete its 17-man roster. The 26-year-old Eddie appeared in five games with the Suns a season ago, averaging 4.8 points in 12.4 minutes per contest.
