Martin will be an unrestricted free agent this summer after the Magic declined to extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season prior to Saturday's deadline, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Since Martin finished out the final year of his rookie deal in 2018-19, the Magic would have had the right to match any offer he received from the league's other 29 teams had they elected to extend a qualifying offer. The Magic's reluctance to do so suggests the team has limited interest in bringing the big man back after he averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game over 42 appearances in his lone season with the club. Martin's numbers weren't much better in his first three years in the NBA in Memphis, so he may be forced to settle for a deal with limited guaranteed money attached to it as he hits the open market.