Jarell Martin: Will be dropped from Memphis roster
The Grizzlies told Martin on Monday that they plan to waive him from their roster, but the big man could be re-signed on a training camp deal, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The 2015 first-round pick has been limited to only 69 appearances through his first two seasons in the league due in larger part to foot issues, which stunted his development and often resulted in him being left out of the rotation in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign. With the Grizzlies facing a roster crunch as training camp approached, Martin was apparently no longer deemed deserved of a guaranteed spot, so the decision to waive him will help provide some relief on that front. If Martin so chooses, he'll still have an opportunity to re-sign with Memphis and potentially showcase himself to other teams in preseason action before camp comes to a close.
