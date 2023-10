Joiner was waived by the Hawks on Sunday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Joiner signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks after going undrafted in June, but he was never likely to make the club's season-opening roster. The rookie UDFA averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes during the summer-league action, and he's ticketed to begin the campaign in the G League.