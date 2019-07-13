Stokes posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds across 21 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 99-84 win over the Bucks in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.

The 25-year-old finished off his Las Vegas audition with yet another convincing performance, and his overall body of work in the desert may have earned him a longer look from the Trail Blazers beginning in training camp. Stokes generated solid averages of 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 20.6 minutes over five games in summer league play.